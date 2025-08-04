Seven children found in ‘deplorable’ home conditions as Tennessee parents face child abuse charges

Two Knox County parents are in custody after deputies discovered seven young children living in what authorities described as “deplorable” conditions at a Clear Springs Road residence Tuesday morning.

The case began around 7:23 a.m. when Knox County 911 received a call about two small children—both about 6 years old—standing unattended near the wood line in the 3000 block of Clear Springs Road. Deputies traced the children back to a nearby home and contacted their parents, Jason Hoffer, 27, and Amber Hoffer, 28.

During the investigation, Knox County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies and detectives from the Family Crimes Unit found a total of seven children at the residence, ranging in age from one month to 7 years old. The living conditions were deemed hazardous by investigators, prompting immediate intervention.

All seven children were transported to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for evaluation and later removed from the home by the Department of Children’s Services.

Jason Hoffer was charged with one count of child endangerment and one count of aggravated child abuse under Haley’s Law. Amber Hoffer faces two counts of child endangerment. Both are being held at the Knox County Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Key Points

Seven children were found living in hazardous conditions in a Knox County home

Both parents were arrested Tuesday evening on child abuse and endangerment charges

The children were taken to a hospital and are now in the custody of child services