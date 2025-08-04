Shirtless man and woman break into former Ithaca hotel

54
ITHACA, NY – Two people are being sought after they forced entry into the former Trip Hotel Ithaca in the village of Lansing earlier this month, damaging property inside.
The incident happened on July 5 at approximately 3:08 a.m. Surveillance shows a shirtless Black male wearing dark shorts, black socks, and light-colored slide sandals, along with a white or Hispanic female wearing a black tank top, black shorts, and flip-flops. The woman has a large angel wing tattoo on her back, and the male can be heard calling her “Sarah.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at (607) 561-7400, referencing case number NY2500601235.
Key Points
- Two suspects broke into the former Trip Hotel Ithaca on July 5
- One suspect has an angel wing tattoo and was called “Sarah” by her companion
- Information can be reported to New York State Police at (607) 561-7400