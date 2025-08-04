Shirtless man and woman break into former Ithaca hotel

Ithaca hotel break in suspects include tattooed woman

by Local News Report
#image_title

ITHACA, NY – Two people are being sought after they forced entry into the former Trip Hotel Ithaca in the village of Lansing earlier this month, damaging property inside.

The incident happened on July 5 at approximately 3:08 a.m. Surveillance shows a shirtless Black male wearing dark shorts, black socks, and light-colored slide sandals, along with a white or Hispanic female wearing a black tank top, black shorts, and flip-flops. The woman has a large angel wing tattoo on her back, and the male can be heard calling her “Sarah.”

image

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at (607) 561-7400, referencing case number NY2500601235.

Related News:  Mikie Sherrill voted against Laken Riley Act now eyes New Jersey governorship amid sanctuary state clash
image

Key Points

  • Two suspects broke into the former Trip Hotel Ithaca on July 5
  • One suspect has an angel wing tattoo and was called “Sarah” by her companion
  • Information can be reported to New York State Police at (607) 561-7400

author avatar
Local News Report
See Full Bio

You may also like

ShotSpotter alert leads police to double shooting in...

Parkville player scores $100K lottery win

Robbery turns violent as suspects attack victim in...

27 year old man shot to death on...

Buffalo shopper strikes it big with $50,000 Powerball...

Double shooting on Lemmon Street leaves two wounded

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.