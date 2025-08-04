Stafford man busted after drunk drive in rental Tesla

STAFFORD, VA – A 29-year-old Stafford man was arrested Friday night after deputies say he was driving a rental Tesla while intoxicated and nearly ran off the road.

Around 9:53 p.m., First Sergeant M.L. Jacobeen observed the Tesla swerving on Richmond Highway and Bells Hill Road before initiating a traffic stop with the assistance of Deputy W.E. Trainor.

The driver, identified as Daryn Dozier, admitted fault for his driving. Deputies noted signs of intoxication and found an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle. Dozier, who has a prior DUI conviction, was charged with driving under the influence second offense within five years, drinking while driving, a traffic lane violation, and refusal. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

