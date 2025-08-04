Teen shot in leg during Bronx courtyard shooting as gunmen flee on Citi Bikes

Gunfire erupted Saturday night behind a Bronx apartment building, leaving a 16-year-old boy shot in the leg as two unidentified suspects fled the scene on Citi Bikes.

The shooting occurred around 8:21 p.m. at the rear of 383 East 141st Street, where two males with dark complexions were seen on Citi Bikes in the courtyard. One of them produced a firearm and fired several rounds before handing the weapon to the second individual, who also fired multiple shots.

A teenage male was struck in the leg during the gunfire. EMS transported him to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem, where he was listed in stable condition.

After the shooting, the suspects rode away on Citi Bikes—one heading southbound on Willis Avenue, the other westbound on East 141st Street. No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage and canvassing the area for additional leads.

Key Points

  • Two suspects opened fire Saturday night in a Bronx courtyard, hitting a 16-year-old boy in the leg
  • Both gunmen fled the scene on Citi Bikes in separate directions
  • The victim was hospitalized in stable condition and no arrests have been made

A teen was wounded in a Bronx shooting as two gunmen escaped the scene on Citi Bikes.

