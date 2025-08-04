Two Booked into Ocean County Jail on Violent Crimes Charges

Two Ocean County men found themselves behind bars on Monday, August 4, after being booked on separate charges stemming from violent incidents.

Luis Alfredo Reyes Dubon, 25, was taken into custody and accused of attempting to purposely or knowingly cause bodily injury to another person—an offense that landed him a fourth-degree charge under New Jersey code 2C:12-1A(1).

In an unrelated incident, another man, Alex Garcia, also landed in the Ocean County jail on Monday. Garcia is facing a third-degree charge for making violent threats, according to state code 2C:12-3A.

No further details were released regarding the individuals’ citizenship status. At this time, no immigration detainers have been lodged against either individual.