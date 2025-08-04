Two New York players hit $50K Powerball prizes

Two $50K Powerball tickets sold in Buffalo and Newburgh

by Local News Report
Hundred dollar bills - Stock Photo © BS Photos.

BUFFALO, NY – Two New York players each won $50,000 in the Aug. 2 Powerball drawing after purchasing third-prize-winning tickets in Buffalo and Newburgh.

The winning tickets were sold at Tops Markets, 3865 Union Road in Buffalo, and Smokes 4 Less, 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh.

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m., with numbers drawn from one to 69 and a red Power Ball from one to 26.

The New York Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to benefit public schools in the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

Key Points

  • Two $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in Buffalo and Newburgh
  • Tickets purchased at Tops Markets and Smokes 4 Less
  • Powerball drawings held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday
Related News:  Yonkers man admits to stabbing grandmother 17 times in deadly 2022 attack
author avatar
Local News Report
See Full Bio

You may also like

Prince George’s County couple wins $50K from scratch...

Buffalo shopper strikes it big with $50,000 Powerball...

Stratford player turns scratch off into $20K haul

Jealous Brooklyn man jailed for brutal stabbing of...

Riverdale couple wins $50K on scratch off just...

Former cop gets probation after shaking down salon...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.