Two New York players hit $50K Powerball prizes

BUFFALO, NY – Two New York players each won $50,000 in the Aug. 2 Powerball drawing after purchasing third-prize-winning tickets in Buffalo and Newburgh.

The winning tickets were sold at Tops Markets, 3865 Union Road in Buffalo, and Smokes 4 Less, 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh.

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m., with numbers drawn from one to 69 and a red Power Ball from one to 26.

The New York Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to benefit public schools in the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

