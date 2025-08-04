Watch: Bronx man beaten and carjacked behind Westchester Avenue building

A 57-year-old man was punched in the head and carjacked early Sunday morning behind a Westchester Avenue property in the Bronx, police said.

The violent robbery happened around 1:55 a.m. after the victim exited his parked vehicle in the rear of 2276 Westchester Avenue. An unidentified man approached and struck him multiple times in the head before stealing his wallet and phone.

The suspect then jumped into the victim’s gray 2018 Honda CRV and drove off, heading southbound on Havemeyer Avenue. The car has not been recovered.

EMS transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was listed in stable condition. His injuries were not life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a male with a dark complexion, last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray jeans, and white sneakers. Investigators are working to gather surveillance footage from nearby buildings.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

