Watch: Man gropes woman on stairs inside Penn Station then flees into subway crowd

by Breaking Local News Report
A woman was sexually assaulted Thursday afternoon inside 34th Street–Penn Station when a man grabbed her from behind and fled before he could be caught.

The incident occurred around 3:00 p.m. as the 28-year-old woman was descending the staircase toward the southbound 1 train platform. An unidentified man approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks before escaping the station.

The victim was not physically injured and did not require medical attention.

The suspect is described as a male with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers. The NYPD is reviewing station surveillance footage to identify the man.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Key Points

  • A 28-year-old woman was groped on the stairs to the 1 train at Penn Station on Thursday afternoon
  • The suspect fled the station immediately after the incident and has not been identified
  • No injuries were reported and the NYPD continues to investigate

