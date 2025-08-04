Watch: Rush hour chaos as fire erupts under PATH train at Newport Station

A fire under a PATH train during the height of Monday morning’s commute sent smoke billowing through cars, forced an evacuation, and suspended service on several key lines, according to the Port Authority.

The incident was reported at around 6:20 a.m. at Newport Station in Jersey City when flames broke out beneath an eastbound train. An alarming video posted to social media showed heavy smoke filling a train car as riders pounded on doors and yelled for help.

Some passengers reportedly burst out of the train in panic once the doors finally opened.

Thirteen people were treated for smoke inhalation, nine of whom were transported to area hospitals for further evaluation. No major injuries were reported, according to officials.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. Service was suspended for hours on the Hoboken–World Trade Center and Journal Square–33rd Street lines, causing significant delays for thousands of commuters. Full service was restored shortly after 11 a.m.

Crews responded quickly to extinguish the fire and ventilate the station, while emergency responders assisted passengers at the scene. Evacuation protocols were activated, and the Port Authority has confirmed the situation is now under control.

Key Points

Fire under a PATH train at Newport Station disrupted rush hour and triggered evacuations

Thirteen people treated for smoke inhalation, nine transported to hospitals

Service on multiple PATH lines was suspended for several hours and resumed by 11 a.m.

