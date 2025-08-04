WWII hero Bud Lomell to be honored as Toms River VA clinic gets new name

The U.S. Senate has passed legislation to rename the Toms River Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic in honor of one of the most decorated and pivotal figures of World War II, Second Lieutenant Leonard G. “Bud” Lomell. The bill now heads to President Trump’s desk for signature.

Lomell, a Toms River resident and platoon leader in the U.S. Army’s 2nd Ranger Battalion, played a central role in the success of the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944. His heroism at Pointe du Hoc—where he led his men in scaling 100-foot cliffs under enemy fire and destroying hidden German artillery—has been recognized as one of the defining moments of Operation Overlord.

Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ), who introduced the legislation, called Lomell a “hometown hero” whose courage and leadership saved countless lives. The Toms River facility, which opened in October and has already served over 8,000 veterans, will now bear Lomell’s name as a lasting tribute.

Despite being wounded before even reaching the beach at Normandy, Lomell pressed forward with the assault and led a patrol that located and disabled five 155mm German guns poised to attack American troops on Utah and Omaha Beaches. Lomell used thermite grenades to destroy the weapons, and historian Stephen Ambrose once called him the single individual, other than General Dwight Eisenhower, most responsible for the success of D-Day.

Lomell earned the Distinguished Service Cross for his actions that day. He later received the Silver Star for heroism during the Battle of Hurtgen Forest and was wounded again during the Battle of the Bulge. He returned home in 1945 and went on to live a life of civic engagement and public service in Toms River, founding a law firm, serving on local boards, and advocating for veterans and underrepresented residents.

Now, nearly 80 years after his historic military service, the new VA facility will carry the name of the man who helped change the course of history—and who remained humble about it for the rest of his life.

