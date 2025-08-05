27 year old man shot to death on New Jersey Avenue

WASHINGTON, DC – Late Sunday night, gunfire claimed the life of a 27-year-old man on a Northwest DC street, leaving police searching for answers.

Around 11:04 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest, for reports of a shooting. They found an adult male, later identified as Akim Toure of Riverdale, Maryland, unconscious and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and EMS rushed Toure to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead after all lifesaving efforts failed. Detectives are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Tips can be submitted by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.

