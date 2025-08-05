A Bronx girl vanished Sunday night after leaving her Highbridge home without a trace

BRONX, NY — A 16-year-old girl went missing late Sunday night after walking out of her Bronx apartment, and police are now asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Kayla Wilkins was last seen around 11:00 p.m. leaving her home at 115 West 172nd Street in the Highbridge neighborhood. She has not returned and has not made contact with her family since.

Wilkins is described as 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 145 pounds, with a medium complexion. At the time she went missing, she was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and sneakers.

She resides within the 44th Precinct. No additional details regarding her possible destination or circumstances surrounding her disappearance have been released.

Photographs of the missing teen are available through the NYPD’s DCPI.

