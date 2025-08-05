A Bronx girl vanished Sunday night after leaving her Highbridge home without a trace

by Breaking Local News Report
#image_title

BRONX, NY — A 16-year-old girl went missing late Sunday night after walking out of her Bronx apartment, and police are now asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Kayla Wilkins was last seen around 11:00 p.m. leaving her home at 115 West 172nd Street in the Highbridge neighborhood. She has not returned and has not made contact with her family since.

Wilkins is described as 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 145 pounds, with a medium complexion. At the time she went missing, she was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and sneakers.

She resides within the 44th Precinct. No additional details regarding her possible destination or circumstances surrounding her disappearance have been released.

Related News:  Brooklyn man indicted for drunk driving crash that injured two NYPD officers and ejected passenger

Photographs of the missing teen are available through the NYPD’s DCPI.

Key Points

  • 16-year-old Kayla Wilkins was last seen late Sunday night in the Bronx
  • She left her home on West 172nd Street and has not been heard from since
  • Police are seeking public help and have released images through DCPI

author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Jealous Brooklyn man jailed for brutal stabbing of...

A deadly dispute inside a Queens apartment ends...

Newark woman disappeared more than a month ago...

A Bronx man escaped injury after a pair...

Teen girl vanishes after leaving Bronx apartment in...

NYPD investigates suspect for damaging police vehicle in...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.