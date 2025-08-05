A Bronx man escaped injury after a pair of masked men on a moped tried and failed to rob him in broad daylight

by Breaking Local News Report
BRONX, NY — Two unidentified men riding a black moped attempted to rob a 34-year-old man at gunpoint on Sunday afternoon in the Bronx, police said.

The victim was approached around 3:58 p.m. near Jerome Avenue and East 198th Street by two males, one of whom pretended to have a firearm. The suspect demanded the man’s necklace but was unable to steal it during the brief encounter.

After the failed robbery attempt, both suspects fled northbound on Jerome Avenue on the same moped. No injuries were reported.

The suspect who simulated the weapon is described as a male last seen wearing a black ski mask, black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black sneakers. Police have not released any details on the second individual.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Key Points

  • Two men on a moped tried to rob a man near Jerome Avenue Sunday afternoon
  • One suspect simulated a gun and attempted to steal a necklace but failed
  • The suspects fled the scene northbound on a black moped; no injuries were reported

