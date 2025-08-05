BROOKLYN, NY — It happened Saturday night when a 17-year-old girl left her Brooklyn apartment with a baby and never came back.

Michaela Lewis Paul, 17, and 10-month-old Malcolm Rose-Lewis were last seen around 9 p.m. on Saturday leaving their shared residence at 462 Prospect Avenue in the South Slope section of Brooklyn, according to police.

A Brooklyn teen left home with her infant son and never returned police report RMA 1938 25 72 Pct Missing 080225 missing baby attachment caption

The NYPD is now asking for the public’s help in locating the missing teen and infant, both of whom live within the boundaries of the 72nd Precinct. It remains unclear where the two were headed or what prompted their sudden departure.

Michaela is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with a medium complexion, brown eyes, and black hair. Malcolm, her 10-month-old son, was last seen with her, though no further description of his clothing or appearance was immediately provided.

There is no indication yet of foul play, but police say the disappearance is under active investigation. The family has not heard from Michaela since she left, and concerns are growing as each day passes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities as the search continues.

――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――

Key Points

A 17-year-old girl and her 10-month-old son went missing Saturday night from Prospect Avenue in Brooklyn

Michaela Lewis Paul and Malcolm Rose-Lewis were last seen leaving their apartment around 9 p.m.

Police are actively investigating and seeking public assistance in locating the pair