A deadly dispute inside a Queens apartment ends with one man dead and his roommate in handcuffs

by Breaking Local News Report
QUEENS, NY — It happened on Sunday evening when a 911 call led police to a bloody scene inside a Queens apartment—where a man was found stabbed in the chest and later died at the hospital.

Officers responded just before 6 p.m. to a call about an injured male at 40-38 Case Street, located in the Jackson Heights neighborhood. Inside the residence, they discovered 46-year-old Lidio Castro-Cruz with a stab wound to his chest. EMS rushed Castro-Cruz to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead.

By Monday evening, Rosendo Lopez, 35, who shared the apartment with the victim, was arrested in connection with the deadly stabbing. He has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Both the victim and the suspect lived at the Case Street address, though authorities have not publicly confirmed a motive in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

This marks another violent incident in Queens, where domestic and roommate disputes have resulted in multiple homicides over the past year.

Key Points

  • A 46-year-old man was fatally stabbed inside a Queens apartment on Sunday
  • His 35-year-old roommate, Rosendo Lopez, was arrested and charged with murder on Monday
  • The motive behind the stabbing has not been disclosed and the investigation continues
Breaking Local News Report
