A high-speed motorcycle crash turned deadly Friday afternoon in a quiet New Jersey suburb

WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ — As rush hour traffic moved through a residential stretch of Pascack Road on Friday, a motorcycle slammed into a Kia near West Hill Road, throwing the rider into the street and ending his life on impact.

The crash occurred around 4:51 p.m., when 24-year-old Frank J. Fea of Middletown, NY, riding a 2025 Honda motorcycle, collided with a 2015 Kia. The impact ejected Fea from the bike, and despite rapid response from Woodcliff Lake officers, EMS, and surrounding agencies, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency units from nearby towns converged on the site to support Woodcliff Lake Police, who quickly requested assistance from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit. The Bergen County Fatal Accident Task Force also responded to the scene and launched an immediate investigation.

Authorities said no criminal conduct was involved in the crash, and no charges are expected to be filed.

Fea’s death is being investigated solely as a tragic roadway fatality. The quiet residential intersection, which rarely sees major incidents, was temporarily closed during the probe.

Prosecutor Mark Musella publicly thanked multiple departments, including those from Northvale and Leonia, for their role in the investigation.

Key Points

Frank J. Fea, 24, was killed Friday after his motorcycle collided with a Kia in Woodcliff Lake, NJ

The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. near Pascack Road and West Hill Road

No charges are expected and no criminality is suspected in the accident

