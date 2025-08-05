A New Jersey prison officer smuggled everything from cash to cold cuts into an inmate’s cell for a price

Trenton, NJ – A former senior corrections officer at Northern State Prison has pleaded guilty to smuggling items for an inmate in exchange for monthly cash payments in a scheme that lasted several months, officials announced Tuesday.

Werner Gramajo, 48, of Newark, entered the plea Monday in Essex County Superior Court to one count of conspiracy to commit official misconduct, a second-degree offense. In return for the plea, prosecutors with the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) will recommend he serve 364 days in the Essex County jail, followed by a period of probation.

As part of the plea deal, Gramajo will also forfeit the $6,000 he received in bribes, lose his job permanently, and be banned from holding public office or public employment in New Jersey.

According to investigators, the smuggling operation involved Gramajo supplying an inmate with cash, cologne, jewelry, eyeglasses, clothing, cold cuts, stamps, and other prohibited items. He admitted in court to receiving $500 per month for the deliveries.

The investigation began after the Department of Corrections Special Investigations Division uncovered evidence of unauthorized activity in a secure area of the prison. The case was handled by the OPIA Corruption Bureau, which confirmed the smuggling was carried out entirely within officer-controlled zones.

Gramajo’s sentencing is scheduled for September 22.

