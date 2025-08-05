A New Jersey prison officer smuggled everything from cash to cold cuts into an inmate’s cell for a price

by Breaking Local News Report
Prison-Jail-Cell
Prison-Jail-Cell

Trenton, NJ – A former senior corrections officer at Northern State Prison has pleaded guilty to smuggling items for an inmate in exchange for monthly cash payments in a scheme that lasted several months, officials announced Tuesday.

Werner Gramajo, 48, of Newark, entered the plea Monday in Essex County Superior Court to one count of conspiracy to commit official misconduct, a second-degree offense. In return for the plea, prosecutors with the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) will recommend he serve 364 days in the Essex County jail, followed by a period of probation.

As part of the plea deal, Gramajo will also forfeit the $6,000 he received in bribes, lose his job permanently, and be banned from holding public office or public employment in New Jersey.

Related News:  A high-speed motorcycle crash turned deadly Friday afternoon in a quiet New Jersey suburb

According to investigators, the smuggling operation involved Gramajo supplying an inmate with cash, cologne, jewelry, eyeglasses, clothing, cold cuts, stamps, and other prohibited items. He admitted in court to receiving $500 per month for the deliveries.

The investigation began after the Department of Corrections Special Investigations Division uncovered evidence of unauthorized activity in a secure area of the prison. The case was handled by the OPIA Corruption Bureau, which confirmed the smuggling was carried out entirely within officer-controlled zones.

Gramajo’s sentencing is scheduled for September 22.

──────────────────────────────────────────────────
Key Points

  • Former prison officer Werner Gramajo pleaded guilty to official misconduct for smuggling items to an inmate
  • He received approximately $6,000 in bribes over several months
  • Prosecutors are recommending jail time, probation, forfeiture of funds, and a lifetime public employment ban
Related News:  Teen suffers critical injuries after rope swing fall at Hidden Lake in Manchester Township
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Toms River summer concert to feature NJ British...

Gunfire erupts at Toms River apartment complex late...

Massive Daycare Facility and apartment complex project moves...

AirFest 2025 lands ultra-rare WWII jet fighter in...

New traffic signals and safety upgrades coming to...

Pediatric Affiliates celebrates grand opening of new Jackson...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.