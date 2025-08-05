A night out at a waterfront bar turned into a scene of chaos when pepper spray flew during a downtown brawl

ANNAPOLIS, MD – It happened early Saturday morning when a woman walked out of Dock Street Bar and Grill and was sprayed in the face with pepper spray during a street brawl.

Around 1:04 a.m., a large group of people became entangled in a physical altercation near Dock Street and Randall Street, according to police on the scene. Officers who witnessed the fight moved in quickly to separate the individuals but were met with silence as those involved refused to give statements or even identify themselves.

Just minutes after the crowd was dispersed, a female approached officers and said she had been hit with pepper spray by someone in the group during the melee. She told police she was leaving the nearby bar when the spray hit her face unexpectedly.

The woman did not see who sprayed her, and no other witnesses came forward with suspect information.

The investigation remains open, and no arrests have been made.

Key Points

A woman was inadvertently hit with pepper spray during a large fight in downtown Annapolis early Saturday

Police broke up the brawl but participants refused to cooperate or identify themselves

The suspect who deployed the pepper spray remains unknown