A routine subway ride turned violent for a Bronx teen after he was ambushed and robbed by two suspects

Teen attacked and robbed on Bronx subway by duo who fled with phone

Breaking Local News Report
Bronx, NY – As the subway rumbled toward the Morrison Avenue-Soundview station, a 15-year-old boy was suddenly attacked and robbed on a southbound 6 train in broad daylight Tuesday evening.

It happened around 5:40 p.m., when two unidentified men approached the teen on the train. One suspect punched him in the face while the other snatched his cellphone, then both fled the train at the next stop and escaped on foot.

Emergency Medical Services treated the victim at the scene for facial injuries. No arrests have been made and the suspects remain at large.

Police have not released images or further descriptions of the two individuals and are continuing to investigate the assault and robbery.

——

Key Points

  • A 15-year-old boy was punched and robbed on a Bronx subway train Tuesday evening.
  • Two suspects stole the victim’s phone and fled on foot after exiting the train.
  • The teen suffered facial injuries and was treated by EMS at the scene.

