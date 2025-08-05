A woman’s quiet trip to the library turned violent when she was suddenly stabbed in an apparently random attack

SOLOMONS, MD – She had just walked into the library with her service dog when a man suddenly lunged and stabbed her in the back.

It happened Monday morning at the Southern Branch Library in Solomons, where a woman was attacked by a knife-wielding man shortly after 10 a.m., according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived to find the woman suffering from two stab wounds to her upper back.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Eugene Terrill Harris of St. Leonard, was found minutes later across the street at the Solomons Fastop convenience store and arrested without incident.

Detectives say the attack appeared to be completely unprovoked and that there is no known connection between Harris and the victim. The woman had entered the library with her service dog only moments before Harris allegedly pulled a knife from his pocket and attacked her.

She was airlifted to a nearby trauma center. Her injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Harris was booked at the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, as well as first- and second-degree assault.

