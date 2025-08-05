A woman’s quiet trip to the library turned violent when she was suddenly stabbed in an apparently random attack

Random knife attack at Solomons library leaves woman hospitalized

by Breaking Local News Report
#image_title

SOLOMONS, MD – She had just walked into the library with her service dog when a man suddenly lunged and stabbed her in the back.

It happened Monday morning at the Southern Branch Library in Solomons, where a woman was attacked by a knife-wielding man shortly after 10 a.m., according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived to find the woman suffering from two stab wounds to her upper back.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Eugene Terrill Harris of St. Leonard, was found minutes later across the street at the Solomons Fastop convenience store and arrested without incident.

Detectives say the attack appeared to be completely unprovoked and that there is no known connection between Harris and the victim. The woman had entered the library with her service dog only moments before Harris allegedly pulled a knife from his pocket and attacked her.

Related News:  Mikie Sherrill voted against Laken Riley Act now eyes New Jersey governorship amid sanctuary state clash

She was airlifted to a nearby trauma center. Her injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Harris was booked at the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, as well as first- and second-degree assault.

Key Points

  • A woman was stabbed in the back inside the Southern Branch Library in Solomons on Monday morning
  • The suspect, Eugene Harris, was arrested across the street minutes later
  • Investigators say the attack was random and unprovoked
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Fire rips through White Hall storage shed causing...

ShotSpotter alert leads police to double shooting in...

Parkville player scores $100K lottery win

Robbery turns violent as suspects attack victim in...

Prince George’s County couple wins $50K from scratch...

27 year old man shot to death on...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.