Baltimore cops investigating after man shot on Parkton Street

BALTIMORE, Md. — A 36-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot in Southwest Baltimore on Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Eldone Road around 8:45 p.m. on August 2 and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators determined the shooting occurred in the 4300 block of Parkton Street, and the suspect has not been identified.

Southwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

