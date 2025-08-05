Bridges renamed to honor two fallen New York State Troopers in Suffolk County

Islip, NY – Two memorial bridges along the Sagtikos State Parkway now bear the names of fallen New York State Troopers as part of a tribute unveiled Monday by Troop L, the Troopers Memorial Fund, and local lawmakers.

The dedication ceremony honored Trooper Fabio Buttitta and Senior Investigator Thomas M. O’Neill, both of whom died in the line of duty while serving under Troop L.

Trooper Buttitta was killed on August 24, 1997, when his vehicle was struck head-on by a drunk driver as he drove home from a DWI patrol. His name is now memorialized at the G Road Overpass bridge in the Town of Islip.

Senior Investigator O’Neill died on July 6, 2005, after suffering a heart attack following a physical struggle with a suspect at SP Brentwood. His bridge dedication is located at the Crooked Hill Road Overpass, also in Islip.

The memorials were made possible with the support of the Troopers Memorial Fund, Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio, Senator Monica Martinez, and Assemblyman Keith Brown.

