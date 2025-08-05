Buffalo shopper strikes it big with $50,000 Powerball win

BUFFALO, NY – A lucky Powerball player is $50,000 richer after purchasing a third-prize-winning ticket at a Buffalo grocery store for Monday’s drawing.

The New York Lottery announced that the winning ticket was sold at Dash Markets, located at 1210 Colvin Avenue in Buffalo. The $50,000 prize was won in the Aug. 4 Powerball drawing.

Powerball numbers are drawn from a field of 1 to 69, with the red Powerball coming from a separate pool of 1 to 26. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The New York Lottery, the largest and most profitable lottery in North America, reported contributing $3.6 billion to support public schools across the state in the last fiscal year.

