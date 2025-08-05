Bullets fly at Hyundai on Oyster House Road in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Delaware State Police are investigating a Friday night shooting that left a vehicle riddled with bullets but caused no injuries.

Around 10:59 p.m. on August 1, troopers responded to Oyster House Road after reports of gunfire. They found a Hyundai Genesis that had been struck by multiple rounds. Investigators said unknown suspects in a vehicle trailing the Hyundai fired an unknown number of shots before fleeing the area.

Two adults were inside the Hyundai at the time of the shooting, but neither was hurt.

The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is leading the case and asking anyone with information to contact Detective P. LaPlaca at 302-752-3798 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

Key Points

  • A Hyundai was shot multiple times while driving on Oyster House Road in Rehoboth Beach
  • Two adults were inside the vehicle but were uninjured
  • Investigators are seeking information on the suspects and vehicle involved
