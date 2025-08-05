Carjacker threatens Bronx man then flees on foot without the vehicle

Bronx, NY – As he stood by his car Tuesday night, a 53-year-old man was suddenly confronted by a stranger who threatened to harm him and tried to take off with his vehicle on a South Bronx street.

The attempted robbery occurred around 8:44 p.m. near the intersection of Willis Avenue and East 146th Street, officials said. The suspect approached the victim, issued verbal threats, and tried to forcibly take his car.

The plan was thwarted when the victim didn’t give up the vehicle, and the unidentified man fled the scene on foot, heading southbound on Willis Avenue. No injuries were reported, and the vehicle was not taken.

The NYPD has released surveillance images of the suspect and is requesting assistance from the public to identify and locate him. The investigation remains open.

──────────────────────────────────────────────────

Key Points

A man tried to rob another man’s vehicle Tuesday night in the South Bronx

The suspect issued threats but fled without the car

NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect