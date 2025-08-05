Carjacker threatens Bronx man then flees on foot without the vehicle

A Bronx man faced threats during a failed vehicle theft attempt in a high-traffic neighborhood.

by Breaking Local News Report

Bronx, NY – As he stood by his car Tuesday night, a 53-year-old man was suddenly confronted by a stranger who threatened to harm him and tried to take off with his vehicle on a South Bronx street.

The attempted robbery occurred around 8:44 p.m. near the intersection of Willis Avenue and East 146th Street, officials said. The suspect approached the victim, issued verbal threats, and tried to forcibly take his car.

The plan was thwarted when the victim didn’t give up the vehicle, and the unidentified man fled the scene on foot, heading southbound on Willis Avenue. No injuries were reported, and the vehicle was not taken.

Related News:  A Brooklyn teen left home with her infant son and never returned, police report

The NYPD has released surveillance images of the suspect and is requesting assistance from the public to identify and locate him. The investigation remains open.

──────────────────────────────────────────────────
Key Points

  • A man tried to rob another man’s vehicle Tuesday night in the South Bronx
  • The suspect issued threats but fled without the car
  • NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Bronx candy shop sells top prize winning lottery...

Man pummeled on Bronx 4 train during rush-hour...

A Brooklyn teen left home with her infant...

Man shot in Hell’s Kitchen during failed necklace...

Cash thief targets same Bronx business twice in...

A routine subway ride turned violent for a...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.