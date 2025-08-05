Cash thief targets same Bronx business twice in overnight break-ins

Bronx, NY – A determined burglar struck the same East Tremont Avenue business twice in less than a month — smashing through a rear door both times and fleeing with hundreds in cash and equipment.

The first incident happened early Saturday, June 21 around 2:15 a.m., when an unidentified individual broke into the commercial establishment at 2375 East Tremont Avenue. The suspect forcibly entered through the rear door, stole approximately $400 and a cash register, then fled on foot.

Just weeks later, on Saturday, July 19 at 12:17 a.m., the same business was hit again — in an almost identical manner. The burglar once again broke through the back entrance, took another $400 and the cash register drawer, and escaped before police arrived.

No injuries were reported in either incident. The suspect remains at large, and surveillance footage has been released as part of the investigation.

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual shown in the attached media. The incidents are being investigated as part of a burglary pattern within the 49th Precinct.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

——

Key Points

A Bronx business at 2375 East Tremont Avenue was burglarized twice, on June 21 and July 19.

The suspect forcibly broke through the rear door both times, stealing a total of $800 and two registers.

NYPD is seeking the public’s help to identify the burglar captured on surveillance.