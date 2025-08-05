Chesapeake man killed in deadly fight with stepson

by Local News Report

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 61-year-old man was fatally shot during a dispute with his stepson Friday night at a home on Deerfield Crescent, authorities said.

Police responded to the 2400 block of Deerfield Crescent around 9:46 p.m. on August 1 and found John McCharthy dead at the scene. Investigators said the shooting followed an altercation between McCharthy and his stepson.

All parties involved remained at the residence and are cooperating with detectives.

No charges have been filed as the investigation continues.

Key Points

  • A 61-year-old man was shot and killed during a dispute with his stepson in Chesapeake
  • The incident happened Friday night at a residence on Deerfield Crescent
  • No charges have been filed as the investigation remains ongoing
