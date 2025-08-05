Chesapeake man killed in deadly fight with stepson

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 61-year-old man was fatally shot during a dispute with his stepson Friday night at a home on Deerfield Crescent, authorities said.

Police responded to the 2400 block of Deerfield Crescent around 9:46 p.m. on August 1 and found John McCharthy dead at the scene. Investigators said the shooting followed an altercation between McCharthy and his stepson.

All parties involved remained at the residence and are cooperating with detectives.

No charges have been filed as the investigation continues.

