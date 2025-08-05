Deadly Baltimore crash leaves motorcyclist dead two injured

25
BALTIMORE, Md. — A 37-year-old motorcyclist died early Saturday following a crash with an SUV in Southwest Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded to the unit block of North Martin Luther King Boulevard around 5:54 a.m. on August 2 and found the motorcyclist unresponsive. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
The SUV’s driver and passenger were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Crash Team detectives are investigating the cause of the collision.
