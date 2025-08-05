Dice game turned violent when a man pulled a gun and fired point-blank

MAYS LANDING, NJ — It was during a game of dice in a housing complex courtyard when a 26-year-old Atlantic City man pulled out a gun and shot another man in the stomach at close range, prosecutors say.

On Monday, Ibn Demps pleaded guilty to second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree certain persons not to possess weapons in connection with the September 2022 shooting on North South Carolina Avenue. He faces an eight-year prison term under the Graves Act and No Early Release Act, which requires he serve 85% of the sentence before parole eligibility.

The shooting happened around 4:39 p.m. on September 21, when police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Surveillance footage showed Demps engaged in a dice game with several men before pulling a handgun and firing on the victim at near point-blank range. He was later seen fleeing into a nearby home, where he was arrested on December 9. A handgun recovered from that home was confirmed through ballistics to be the weapon used in the shooting.

Demps was also supposed to attend a Recovery Court session on the same day of the shooting but failed to appear. That violation will result in a concurrent sentence.

In a separate indictment, Demps admitted to firing a handgun at a local shooting range in November 2022. Prosecutors said he lied on a registration form by falsely claiming he was not a convicted felon. That incident came to light after investigators recovered cellphone videos during the shooting investigation.

Demps remains in custody and is scheduled to be sentenced later this month. Upon release, he will be placed under three years of intensive parole supervision.

