Double shooting on Lemmon Street leaves two wounded

BALTIMORE, MD – Just after midnight on Monday, gunfire erupted on a Southwest Baltimore street, leaving two men wounded in what investigators believe is a connected incident.

At about 12:05 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2000 block of Lemmon Street, where they found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics arrived and transported him to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, a 25-year-old man arrived at the same hospital with gunshot wounds that detectives believe are linked to the Lemmon Street shooting. Authorities have not released further details on his condition.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

