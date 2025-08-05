Fire rips through White Hall storage shed causing $10K in damage

by Breaking Local News Report
White Hall, MD – Flames tore through a storage shed behind a Harford County home on Monday night, causing $10,000 in damage and prompting an active investigation into the fire’s cause.

It began just before 9 p.m. when a resident at 5415 Norrisville Road discovered the shed ablaze and called for help. Firefighters from the Norrisville Volunteer Fire Company arrived quickly, bringing 25 firefighters to the scene to battle the single-alarm fire.

Crews were able to bring the flames under control within 30 minutes, preventing further damage to nearby structures. No injuries were reported.

The shed, which belonged to homeowner Michael Wilson, was fully involved by the time responders arrived. Investigators have not yet determined what sparked the fire, and no arrests have been made.

Smoke alarms and sprinkler systems were not applicable to the structure, which was a standalone storage shed. The fire was confined to the shed itself, and there was no reported damage to the main residence.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is seeking tips from the public as they continue to investigate. Anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact the Northeast Regional Office at 410-386-3050.

The incident remains under active investigation.

Key Points

  • A fire destroyed a storage shed in White Hall Monday night, causing $10,000 in damage.
  • Firefighters brought the blaze under control in 30 minutes; no injuries were reported.
  • The cause remains undetermined, and investigators are asking for public tips.
