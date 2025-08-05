Five RWJBarnabas stroke centers land top honors from American Heart Association and US News

Toms River, NJ – They’re saving lives and getting national credit for it — five RWJBarnabas Health stroke centers in New Jersey have received major recognition from the American Heart Association and U.S. News & World Report for delivering some of the top stroke care in the country.

In a dual triumph announced Tuesday, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) achieved the highest stroke care recognition awarded by the AHA/ASA’s 2025 Get With The Guidelines® program, while both RWJUH and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center (CBMC) were named “High Performing” for stroke treatment by U.S. News in its 2025–26 Best Hospitals list.

The two hospitals now rank among the top 13% of stroke programs nationwide.

RWJBarnabas Health — the largest academic health system in New Jersey — confirmed that five of its hospitals earned AHA/ASA honors for meeting strict treatment standards designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce disability. The awards reflect data collected between 2023 and 2024 on performance metrics including rapid diagnosis, advanced treatment protocols, and stroke survival rates.

The five recognized hospitals are:

RWJUH – Gold Plus with Honor Roll Elite Plus and Advanced Therapy, Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll, and U.S. News High Performing rating.

– Gold Plus with Honor Roll Elite Plus and Advanced Therapy, Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll, and U.S. News High Performing rating. CBMC – Gold Plus with Honor Roll Elite, Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll, and U.S. News High Performing rating.

– Gold Plus with Honor Roll Elite, Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll, and U.S. News High Performing rating. Jersey City Medical Center – Gold Plus with Honor Roll Elite and Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.

– Gold Plus with Honor Roll Elite and Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll. RWJUH Somerset – Gold Plus with Honor Roll Elite and Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.

– Gold Plus with Honor Roll Elite and Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll. Community Medical Center – Bronze with Honor Roll.

“These awards reflect our team’s commitment to delivering the highest standard of stroke care guided by the latest evidence-based practices,” said Dr. Suhayl Dhib-Jalbut, senior vice president of Neurology for RWJBarnabas Health.

The U.S. News ratings are based on three years of federal data, factoring in mortality, patient experience, and quality of care. Both CBMC and RWJUH were also named Best Regional Hospitals for 2025–26.

RWJBarnabas leaders say the recognition represents more than just an accolade — it represents thousands of lives impacted by rapid, expert care delivered across the system’s expansive stroke network.

Hospitals achieving AHA/ASA “Gold Plus” designation demonstrate ongoing adherence to national treatment standards that are proven to reduce stroke complications and save lives. The AHA’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke initiative is a benchmark quality program used by hospitals nationwide.

Recognized hospitals will be honored at the 2026 International Stroke Conference and featured in U.S. News‘ digital and print editions.

