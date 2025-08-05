Former cop gets probation after shaking down salon owner for $9K

Orange County, NY – It happened when Ally Thueson, once a police officer and later a salon employee, threatened her boss with a smear campaign unless she handed over thousands in cash.

On Thursday, Thueson, 33, of Montgomery, was sentenced in Orange County Court to five years of probation following her guilty plea to Grand Larceny in the Third Degree. Prosecutors said the extortion scheme unfolded in May 2024, when Thueson demanded $9,000 from the owner of a Village of Montgomery beauty salon and warned she’d post damaging falsehoods online if the payment wasn’t made.

Fearing irreparable harm to her business, the victim paid Thueson the full amount. During her court appearance, Thueson admitted to stealing more than $3,000 through the extortion.

The case was investigated by the Orange County White Collar Crime Task Force, a multi-agency unit formed to combat financial crimes and public corruption. Investigators from several local and state agencies collaborated in the probe that led to Thueson’s arrest.

The salon owner addressed the court during sentencing, describing the incident as frightening and expressing gratitude to law enforcement and prosecutors for swiftly resolving the case.

District Attorney David M. Hoovler highlighted the risks small businesses face from extortion schemes and praised the task force’s work in bringing Thueson to justice.

