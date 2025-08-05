Four arrested with three loaded guns during Cranford traffic stop

CRANFORD, N.J. — Four people were arrested on firearms charges after police discovered three loaded handguns during a traffic stop early Saturday morning, authorities said.

At about 1:10 a.m. on August 2, Officer Rameil King stopped a silver 2013 Ford for an equipment violation near Centennial Avenue and Myrtle Street. Officer Jason Ingram responded to assist, and during the investigation, three loaded firearms were recovered, police said.

The occupants — Ruben Rivera, 32, of Orange; Javonna Jones, 32, of Somerset; Taquan Swan, 23, of Orange; and Jamel Willard, 29, of Hamilton — were taken into custody without incident. Police recovered a loaded Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm, a loaded Smith & Wesson .38 Special, and a loaded Lorcin L 9mm. Rivera was also found in possession of ecstasy.

All four suspects face multiple firearm charges. Rivera faces additional drug charges, while Willard faces a charge for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. They were taken to Essex County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Key Points