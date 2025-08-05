Glen Burnie dirt bike rider struck by fleeing minivan driver

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash that left an 18-year-old dirt bike rider with life-threatening injuries Sunday evening.

Officers responded to Crain Highway near Main Avenue SW around 7:15 p.m. on August 3, where they found the rider of an unregistered Honda 125R dirt bike severely injured. He was transported to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

Investigators said the dirt bike had been weaving through traffic and disobeying signals before entering a shared turn lane, where a gold or brown/tan-colored minivan heading south made a U-turn to travel north and struck the bike. The minivan then fled without stopping or helping the victim.

The Crash Reconstruction Team is leading the investigation and asking anyone with information to call 410-222-8610.

Key Points