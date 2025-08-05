Glen Burnie dirt bike rider struck by fleeing minivan driver

Glen Burnie hit and run leaves dirt bike rider critically injured

by Local News Report
Photo 160390686 | Car © Viorel Margineanu | Dreamstime.com

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash that left an 18-year-old dirt bike rider with life-threatening injuries Sunday evening.

Officers responded to Crain Highway near Main Avenue SW around 7:15 p.m. on August 3, where they found the rider of an unregistered Honda 125R dirt bike severely injured. He was transported to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

Investigators said the dirt bike had been weaving through traffic and disobeying signals before entering a shared turn lane, where a gold or brown/tan-colored minivan heading south made a U-turn to travel north and struck the bike. The minivan then fled without stopping or helping the victim.

Related News:  Cup toss leads to assault charge in dog fight spat on Pear Street

The Crash Reconstruction Team is leading the investigation and asking anyone with information to call 410-222-8610.

Key Points

  • An 18-year-old dirt bike rider suffered life-threatening injuries in a Glen Burnie hit-and-run
  • The suspect vehicle is a gold or brown/tan minivan with damage to the driver’s side
  • Investigators are seeking information to locate the driver who fled the scene
author avatar
Local News Report
See Full Bio

You may also like

Maryland bans sale of dangerous yellow gas tubing...

Fire rips through White Hall storage shed causing...

ShotSpotter alert leads police to double shooting in...

Parkville player scores $100K lottery win

Robbery turns violent as suspects attack victim in...

Prince George’s County couple wins $50K from scratch...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.