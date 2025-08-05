Kean Stage unveils stacked 2025–26 season with gospel, Broadway stars, and Latin legends

Union, NJ – From a Grammy-winning gospel choir to salsa royalty and Broadway icons, Kean Stage has dropped a powerhouse lineup for its 2025–2026 season, promising months of live music, dance, and theater in Union, New Jersey.

Announced Tuesday, the new season kicks off on October 5 with a high-energy performance by the Soweto Gospel Choir, delivering its show PEACE at Wilkins Theatre. The multi-award-winning group brings a mix of South African freedom songs and classic hits by Aretha Franklin, Peter Gabriel, and Leonard Cohen.

The eclectic season will continue with Latin Grammy winner Nella performing on October 18, blending Venezuelan folk roots with global pop at Enlow Recital Hall. On November 8, acclaimed bassist Mike Griot curates The Soul of Burt Bacharach, featuring soulful reimaginings of the legendary composer’s hits at two showtimes.

On December 6, the holiday season gets a local twist as Nimbus Dance presents Jersey Nutcracker — a New Jersey-themed jazzed-up take on the Tchaikovsky classic. That same month, L’Chaim (December 20) toasts the Jewish legacy of Broadway at Enlow Recital Hall.

Family programming includes TheaterWorksUSA’s Click, Clack, Moo on January 24, a comedic adaptation of the popular children’s book, and Popovich Comedy Pet Theater on March 7, featuring over 30 trained performing animals.

In observance of Holocaust Remembrance Day, Kean will host Roger Peltzman’s powerful one-man show Dedication on January 25, recounting his family’s journey fleeing the Nazis through storytelling and music.

Broadway fans will get a dose of magic when Wicked stars Alli Mauzey and Alyssa Fox team up for Good Witch Bad Witch on February 7, followed by Tony-nominated Joshua Henry (February 22), who will blend Broadway ballads with soul classics and original music.

The season continues with Candlelight Celtic on March 15, Americana Women celebrating folk and country music on March 21, and a performance by fashion icon Isaac Mizrahi on March 29, fusing music, comedy, and cultural commentary.

The grand finale arrives on April 11, when Tito Puente Jr. headlines a Latin dance extravaganza with the Eddie Torres All-Star Dancers, promising a full-scale celebration of salsa and Latin jazz at Wilkins Theatre.

Additional shows are expected to be announced later in the season.

