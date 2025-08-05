Lancaster woman admits DUI crash that left man with spinal injury

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 20-year-old Lancaster woman pleaded guilty last week to charges stemming from a DUI crash that left a man with a serious spinal injury on the State Route 462 bridge in West Hempfield Township.

Evangeline L. Roth, of the 500 block of West Walnut Street, admitted in court July 29 to aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle, three counts of DUI, and two summary offenses. Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker accepted the plea and ordered a pre-sentence investigation before determining her sentence.

Prosecutors said Roth, then 19, was under the influence of alcohol and THC when she rear-ended a vehicle on June 22, 2024, forcing it into oncoming traffic. The victim required spinal surgery, which doctors said prevented a potential permanent paralysis from even a minor fall.

Police reported that Roth performed poorly on a field sobriety test and later tested with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.214%. Assistant District Attorney Chris Miller prosecuted the case, and West Hempfield Township Officer Ruhama Lamure filed the charges.

Key Points