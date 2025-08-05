Lewes man in ski mask opens fire outside pizza shop during teen pickup

LEWES, DE — It happened late Monday night when a masked man opened fire on a vehicle picking up two teenage girls outside a local pizza restaurant.

Delaware State Police arrested 20-year-old Elijah Bush of Lewes after he allegedly fired several rounds at a car in the parking lot of Mr. P’s Pizza on Kings Highway just after 11 p.m. No injuries were reported, but bullets struck the vehicle as it fled the scene.

According to investigators, an 18-year-old man had arrived to pick up a 16-year-old and 17-year-old female. As the girls entered the car, Bush — wearing a ski mask — confronted one of the females, then pulled out a gun and opened fire as the vehicle drove off.

Bush was located shortly afterward and taken into custody without incident.

He was transported to Troop 7, where he was charged with multiple gun offenses and reckless endangering. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $52,100 cash bond.

Key Points

A 20-year-old man fired multiple shots at a fleeing car outside Mr. P’s Pizza in Lewes

No one was injured, but the car was hit by gunfire after a confrontation involving teen girls

Elijah Bush was arrested shortly after and held on over $50,000 cash bond