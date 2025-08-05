Lucky ticket nets Oregon man $50K payday

Oregon man wins $50K on $10 scratch off ticket

by Local News Report
OREGON, Ohio — A lucky player in Oregon claimed a $50,000 prize on the Ohio Lottery’s $500,000 Bankroll scratch-off game, lottery officials said Friday.

The winner, identified only as Jacob, bought the $10 ticket at S&G #92 on Jerusalem Road. After federal and state taxes totaling 28 percent, Jacob will take home $36,000.

The $500,000 Bankroll scratch-off game carries a top prize of $500,000. As of Friday, four of the top prizes remain unclaimed.

Since 1974, the Ohio Lottery has contributed more than $33 billion to state education programs.

Key Points

  • Jacob from Oregon won $50,000 on the Ohio Lottery’s $500,000 Bankroll scratch-off
  • After taxes, he will receive $36,000
  • Four top prizes remain for the $10 scratch-off game
