Man pummeled on Bronx 4 train during rush-hour beatdown

BRONX, NY — As the southbound 4 train rumbled toward the 149th Street–Grand Concourse station on Sunday afternoon, a 31-year-old man found himself the target of a sudden and violent attack.

The incident unfolded around 4:50 p.m., when an unidentified man approached the victim on board the crowded subway car and sparked a verbal dispute, police said. Moments later, the suspect began punching the man repeatedly in the head before fleeing the train at the next stop.

The attacker vanished into the Bronx streets, heading in an unknown direction, and remains at large.

Emergency services responded to the scene and transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was listed in stable condition.

The assailant is described as a male with a dark complexion and an afro, last seen wearing a black T-shirt.

Police have released surveillance footage and are urging anyone with information to come forward as they continue their investigation.

Key Points

A man was assaulted on a southbound 4 train Sunday near the 149th Street–Grand Concourse station

The attacker repeatedly punched the 31-year-old in the head before fleeing the train

The suspect is still at large and described as a male with dark complexion and an afro