Man shot in domestic fight as police arrest 61 year old woman

WASHINGTON, DC – It was early Sunday morning when a 61-year-old woman opened fire during a domestic dispute, leaving a man wounded on a Northwest street.
At around 1:35 a.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of S Street, Northwest, where they found an adult man conscious and breathing with a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS quickly transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment of what authorities described as non-life-threatening injuries.
The woman believed to be responsible, identified as Willetta Young-Moore of Northwest, DC, was arrested at the scene without incident. Following an investigation, detectives charged Young-Moore with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). Officials confirmed the shooting was domestic in nature.
The victim’s identity has not been released, and the case remains under investigation.
