Man shot in Hell’s Kitchen during failed necklace robbery attempt

Manhattan, NY – A 30-year-old man was shot in the torso early Saturday morning after a would-be thief tried to snatch his necklace and opened fire when the attempt failed.

It happened around 2:05 a.m. at the corner of West 46th Street and 11th Avenue, where the victim was approached by an unidentified man with a dark complexion and dreadlocks. The suspect attempted to yank the necklace from the victim’s neck but was unsuccessful.

Man shot in Hells Kitchen during failed necklace robbery attempt 1937 25 Robbery MTN Pct photo attachment caption

Instead, the assailant pulled out a gun and fired, hitting the victim once in the torso before fleeing eastbound on West 46th Street.

EMS rushed the victim to Mount Sinai Morningside, where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and the shooter remains at large. The NYPD is continuing its investigation and is seeking help from the public in identifying the suspect.

——

Key Points

A 30-year-old man was shot during a failed robbery in Hell’s Kitchen early Saturday morning.

The suspect attempted to snatch the victim’s necklace, then opened fire after failing.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition; the gunman fled on foot.