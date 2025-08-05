Man shot in leg on Gray Street in McKees Rocks late Monday night

A man was shot and wounded in the leg in a late-night attack on a McKees Rocks street.

Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city, toned in red and blue police car lights

McKEES ROCKS, PA — It happened Monday night when a man was shot in the leg on a residential block in McKees Rocks.

Just before 10 p.m., Allegheny County 9-1-1 received reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Gray Street. First responders arrived at the scene and found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital by EMS and is currently in stable condition, according to county police.

Detectives with the General Investigations Unit have launched an investigation into the shooting. No arrests have been made, and authorities have not released a description of any potential suspect.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Key Points

  • A man was shot in the leg Monday night on Gray Street in McKees Rocks
  • He was taken to a hospital in stable condition
  • Allegheny County detectives are investigating the incident
