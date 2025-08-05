Manchester store sells $100K winning lottery ticket

VERNON ROCKVILLE, Conn. — A Connecticut Lottery player scored a $100,000 prize on the $4,000,000 Fortune scratch-off game, officials announced Friday.

The winning ticket was sold at Cabs And Crafts in Manchester. The $4,000,000 Fortune ticket is one of the Connecticut Lottery’s higher-stakes scratch-off games, offering top prizes of $4 million.

The winner, who has not been publicly identified, claimed the prize on August 1.

