Manchester store sells $100K winning lottery ticket

Vernon Rockville player hits $100K on $4M Fortune ticket

by Local News Report
VERNON ROCKVILLE, Conn. — A Connecticut Lottery player scored a $100,000 prize on the $4,000,000 Fortune scratch-off game, officials announced Friday.

The winning ticket was sold at Cabs And Crafts in Manchester. The $4,000,000 Fortune ticket is one of the Connecticut Lottery’s higher-stakes scratch-off games, offering top prizes of $4 million.

The winner, who has not been publicly identified, claimed the prize on August 1.

Key Points

  • A Vernon Rockville player won $100,000 on the $4,000,000 Fortune scratch-off
  • The winning ticket was purchased at Cabs And Crafts in Manchester
  • The $4,000,000 Fortune game offers top prizes of $4 million
