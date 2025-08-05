Mount Olive drivers can expect DWI enforcement later this month as part of a countywide crackdown on impaired driving

by Breaking Local News Report
Drunk Driver - Stock photo, not related to event in story.

Mount Olive, NJ – Drivers passing through Mount Olive the weekend of August 16 may encounter a sobriety checkpoint as law enforcement ramps up efforts to prevent impaired driving, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, in coordination with the Mount Olive Police Department, will conduct the joint Driving While Intoxicated checkpoint between August 16 and August 17. Personnel from both agencies will staff the operation.

The checkpoint is part of an ongoing initiative funded by grants from the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety. These funds allow the Prosecutor’s Office to carry out DWI enforcement efforts across various Morris County municipalities in collaboration with local departments.

Officials said the public should expect future checkpoints to continue countywide, with advance notification provided as part of the program’s transparency.

──────────────────────────────────────────────────
Key Points

  • A DWI checkpoint will take place in Mount Olive the weekend of August 16–17
  • The effort is a joint operation between county prosecutors and local police
  • The program is funded by a state highway traffic safety grant

author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

