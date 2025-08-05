Trenton, NJ — As she campaigns for the governor’s mansion, Mikie Sherrill is facing growing attention—not just for her policies, but for where she’s from.

Born in Virginia, Sherrill’s non-native status has stirred criticism in political circles, reviving a long-standing debate in New Jersey about outsiders seeking statewide office. The former Navy pilot and current congresswoman joins a line of Democratic figures who launched successful bids for governor despite being born outside the Garden State.

It’s almost as if New Jersey doesn’t have anyone homegrown who meets the criteria for Democrats to be governor. Or, maybe it is part of the overall DNC plan to plant high-ranking socialist progressive operatives in key positions around the country.

Internet Meme

But that’s just the conspiracy theorists’ talking points.

Either way, it’s been more than two decades since Democrats ran a New Jesey native for governor, Jersey City-born James McGreevey.

That list includes Jon Corzine, originally from Illinois and raised in small-town Illinois before a Wall Street career, and Phil Murphy, a Massachusetts native who first won election in 2017. Both faced questions about their ties to New Jersey, but ultimately won, though not without lasting pushback over their perceived disconnect from local issues.

Two Wall Street Democrats preceded Sherrill, and while she doesn’t have a Wall Street background, Wall Street is a very big part of her life. Sherrill, since becoming a congresswoman has amassed a fortune on the stock market. An investigation into her trades found her guilty of misreporting her growing net network in Congress.

While many speculate that she’s involved in insider trading, Sherrill says she’s just lucky. In fact, she’s more fortunate than most people who buy and sell stocks, even the professionals.

Sherrill’s background has become a focal point this summer as scrutiny mounts over her campaign finances, including a contribution from a PAC linked to SpaceX and past stock trades that boosted her family’s net worth. Though she previously paid a fine for financial disclosure violations, the topic continues to surface among critics.

Still, her campaign has secured major endorsements, including backing from Essex and Middlesex County Democratic organizations, helping her emerge from a competitive primary field despite the elimination of the traditional “county line” advantage.

Supporters argue her military service and time in Congress give her a broader perspective—and note that voters in recent decades have frequently turned to candidates with national experience.

Detractors argue her lack of pushing any legislation while in Congress and her reliance on her military background is not enough to get her over the finish line.

A Fairleigh Dickinson University poll released in July showed Sherrill ahead in the general election race, drawing 45% support compared to 37% for her Republican opponent, with 16% of voters still undecided. She holds double-digit leads on issues like health care and education, though voters are evenly split on taxes and public safety.

Her rise comes as Democrats continue to grapple with affordability concerns in a state where property taxes and utility costs consistently rank among the highest in the nation.

The kicker here is those affordability concerns grew from the administrations of Democrats before her, Phil Murphy and Jon Corzine.

Sherrill has promoted a platform focused on reducing costs, expanding access to child care, and defending reproductive rights. Supporters, including prominent pastors and union leaders, have praised her for bridging Washington and local concerns.

She completely ignores the fact that the Democrat party has already been in full control in New Jersey for decades, minus a few years under Chris Christie.

But, you know what? It’s probably going to work, because New Jersey voters don’t seem to ever learn. They continue to re-elect the progressive liberals who put the state in dire financial straits, raised taxes, support criminal alien sanctuary, and gave us a 34% (now 40%) energy hike in just three years.

New Jersey’s political history has rarely favored Democrats who grew up within the state. Since James McGreevey’s resignation in 2004, every elected Democratic governor has come from out of state. Whether Sherrill’s candidacy continues that pattern—or hits a limit with voters seeking a deeper local connection—remains an open question as the race heads toward November.

—

Key Points

Mikie Sherrill’s Virginia birthplace has revived debate over outsider candidates in New Jersey

Her campaign has faced scrutiny over PAC donations and financial disclosures

Despite criticism, she leads in recent polling and holds key endorsements in key counties