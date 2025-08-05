New Jersey is ready for mild week with mix of clouds and sun after scorching humid summer

TRENTON, NJ — New Jersey residents can expect a relatively calm and mild weather pattern throughout the week, with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-80s and a blend of cloud cover and sunshine across the region.

Today will remain mostly cloudy with a high near 84 degrees, accompanied by a light southeast wind that could reach up to 10 mph by late morning. Skies remain overcast tonight with lows dipping to 66 degrees and winds shifting northeast after midnight.

Wednesday brings more cloud cover, as daytime highs reach around 80 degrees. Gusts may hit 20 mph at times, driven by an easterly breeze. Nighttime temperatures will again settle near 66 degrees under mostly cloudy skies and calming winds.

By Thursday, the sun starts to break through, bringing mostly sunny conditions and a high near 81. The night will be clearer, with lows dropping to around 62 degrees.

The end of the week and weekend outlook points to dry and sunny weather. Friday and Saturday will see highs of 82 and 85 respectively, under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will remain mild, in the low-to-mid 60s. Sunday will follow suit with another mostly sunny day and a high around 85, before clouds return slightly Sunday night.

Monday rounds out the forecast with partly sunny skies and the warmest temperatures of the stretch, peaking near 87 degrees.

Key Points

Mild week ahead with highs in the low to mid-80s and overnight lows in the 60s

Mostly cloudy through midweek before sunshine returns Thursday onward

No major storms or weather disruptions expected through Monday