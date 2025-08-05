New Jersey’s Latest Push for 100% Clean Energy is Costly Mistake, Lawmakers Say

TRENTON, NJ — Republican Senate Leader Anthony Bucco blasted Democratic lawmakers Tuesday following a report that Governor Phil Murphy and legislative allies are planning a post-election push to mandate 100% renewable energy in New Jersey.

Bucco, who represents the 25th legislative district, issued a strongly worded statement in response to a POLITICO report outlining the Democrats’ agenda, calling the proposed energy overhaul a costly and dangerous mistake that would further destabilize the state’s power grid and increase utility costs.

“This will only widen the gap between New Jersey’s demand and supply, pushing prices even higher and further threatening our grid’s reliability,” Bucco said.

He pointed to rising energy bills, pressure on businesses, and financial strain on seniors and low-income families as consequences of current energy policies, which he said would only worsen under a 100% renewable mandate.

Bucco also criticized Democrats for planning to advance the legislation during the lame-duck session after the November election, accusing them of pushing through what he called a radical plan without voter accountability. He warned that the proposed withdrawal from the current 13-state power grid could put New Jersey’s energy infrastructure under partisan control.

Instead, Bucco called for a more balanced approach to energy policy that includes nuclear, natural gas, and renewable sources to ensure cost control, reliability, and sustainability.

The Governor’s office and Democratic leaders have not yet responded to Bucco’s remarks.

Key Points

Sen. Anthony Bucco condemned Democrats’ plan to mandate 100% renewable energy in New Jersey

Bucco warned the shift would raise energy costs, destabilize the grid, and hurt low-income residents

He called for a diversified energy strategy and criticized plans to push the bill after the election