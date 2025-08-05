Newark woman disappeared more than a month ago and police are still searching

Newark, NJ — She was last seen walking along Polk Street a month ago — and now police are pleading for help to find her.

Maria Fatema Soares, 61, vanished on Monday, July 1, near the 100 block of Polk Street in Newark, sparking an ongoing search led by the city’s Department of Public Safety. Officials say Soares, who is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes, and an infinity tattoo on her wrist.

Authorities revealed that Soares has been diagnosed with depression, raising concerns for her well-being.

More than a month has passed since her disappearance, and investigators are now turning to the public for help.

Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda, Sr. is urging anyone who may have seen Soares or has information on her whereabouts to come forward. Tipsters can contact the Newark Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All tips are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

So far, no leads have been made public, and officials have not released surveillance footage or details about her last known movements.

—

Key Points

Maria Fatema Soares, 61, was last seen July 1 on Polk Street in Newark

She is described as 5’4”, 200 lbs, with an infinity tattoo on her wrist

Police ask anyone with information to contact the anonymous tip line