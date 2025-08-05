NYPD investigates suspect for damaging police vehicle in Midtown

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Investigators are searching for a suspect who damaged a marked New York State Police vehicle near Penn Plaza on West 34th Street between 7th and 8th Avenues last week.

The incident happened on July 28 at about 1:38 p.m. when the unidentified individual forcibly removed the vehicle’s antenna and tried to detach its License Plate Reader on the rear driver’s side, police said. Though the device was not fully removed, the partially detached equipment struck the vehicle’s rear quarter panel, causing significant damage.

The suspect was last seen walking away from the scene carrying the removed antenna. Authorities have released images of the individual and are asking for assistance in identifying him.

image

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Christopher Miller at [email protected] or call (917) 621-5041 or (212) 459-7800, referencing Incident RMS# NY2500672778.

Key Points